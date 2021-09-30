Kentucky restaurants feeling the stress of supply chain shortages

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — There is a shake-up on the menu at some restaurants across the commonwealth.

There have been supply chain issues throughout the pandemic. Those in the food and restaurant industry say they fear it could get worse before it gets better.

"It has been the most challenging time in terms of supply chain," said Steven Clem from Clem's Refrigerated Foods in Lexington.

They serve several different independent restaurants and other foodservice establishments throughout the state. More specifically, their particular focus is on meat.

"There are delays, mostly due to labor issues, trucking issues, so all the vendors that we purchase from are having labor issues," Clem says.

"I think it'll actually get a little worse before it gets better," he added. "The import areas along the port cities have been really tough to get things that are coming in on container ships they're just stuck."

Kevin Heathcoat owns Bourbon N' Toulouse in Lexington. This past weekend, the restaurant posted on Facebook about what issues it has been dealing with regarding supply.

"We place four deliveries a week, and the next day when the truck shows up, we hope that everything is going to be on it, but we know we're going to be short one or two things," Heathcoat says.

At Bourbon N' Toulouse, regular customers are used to a familiar menu. Given this ongoing issue, they've noticed the impact.

"We have been having issues with crawfish, chicken, cups, paper products," Heathcoat says. "So our menu has been set, but now it varies from day to day."

Those in the restaurant and food industry ask for patience while they navigate challenges during this time.