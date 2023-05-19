Kentucky road traffic can get hectic. What about taking a ferry?

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Have you ever been in traffic and wished you could fly to your destination?

Maybe that's next to impossible, but taking a ferry can't be ruled out. After standstill traffic on I-75 Thursday, people heading from Richmond to Lexington sought alternate routes. Some decided to use a classic form, and travel by water.

"We were for months putting in new engines, a new generator," said Clayton Embly, captain of the Valley View Ferry. "We basically have a re-built boat and a well-trained deck crew."

Hundreds utilized the ferry, which is a more scenic way of traveling by water. It's along the Kentucky River with connections in Jessamine and Madison County.

"Yesterday was our first day back from our dry-dock period," Embly said. "So it actually went pretty smoothly."

Emby says 230 cars took the ferry south from Jessamine to Madison County and 19 of those vehicles were from out of state.

"Ah yesterday we were at about pre-COVID levels when we were doing over 17,000 passengers a month," he said.

