Kentucky school bus driver arrested, charged with public intoxication

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Greenup County school bus driver was arrested and charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place, according to an arrest citation.

The arrest citation states that police were contacted around 9:50 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a DUI event at the Russell Middle School.

When arriving on the scene, police say that the Chief of Greenup County School Systems, Phillip Kearns, advised officers he had received a call from another school employee that Lisa Nichols was waiting for children to finish at the middle school and had been drinking at dinner and were worried about her driving the students back to Greenup County Schools.

According to the arrest citation, Chief Kearns administered a preliminary breath test on Nichols, which resulted in a .133.

The arrest citation states that Nichols was not observed operating the school bus by anyone on the scene.

Nichols was arrested and taken to the Greenup County Detention Center.

Greenup County Schools Superintendent Traysea Moresea posted the following on Facebook regarding the incident: