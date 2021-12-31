Kentucky school districts devastated by tornadoes seek help

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Superintendents of the western Kentucky school districts impacted by December’s tornadoes are asking for an extended freeze on a formula that ties average daily attendance to school funding.

The formula was already frozen because of school disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic Districts this year are allowed to use attendance data from either the 2018-2019 or the 2019-2020 school years rather than the current year.

The Paducah Sun reports that school leaders in the storm-ravaged areas said in a meeting with state education officials this week that they would like to see the freeze extended for up to five more years.