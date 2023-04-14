Kentucky School for the Deaf commemorates bicentennial celebration

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — This year marks a special milestone at the Kentucky School for the Deaf.

Their bicentennial marks 200 years of serving the deaf community and inspiring individuals to do great things.

"Here, communication, the networking, personal growth, my self-esteem, took a huge boost," said alum David Hamilton. "I see people on campus that are role models providing support, talking through things, it led me to be the best of my abilities."

Hamilton was stellar on the basketball court. Hamilton, along with Mary Ann Goodman Leon, will be the masters of ceremonies for the Bicentennial Gala on Saturday.

"They gave me the tools, they gave me the education, the knowledge, the support, the love, and really the believing in me part was what I needed," Leon said.

"People have flown in from all over the nation," said KSD principal Toyah Robey. "I think some from a couple of other countries have some in to be here. So it's an opportunity to celebrate."

The celebration also featured special guests, with the focus on continued inspiration. Guests include Troy Kotsur, winner of the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in "Coda." Born deaf, he encourages these students to stay driven to accomplish their hopes and dreams.

"I just want to pay my respects to this school, to really bring more inspiration to future deaf generations to preserve the valuable sign language that is American Sign Language because I don't think people realize how beneficial this language is," Kotsur said.

KSD was founded on April 10, 1823 and was the fourth school specifically for deaf children in U.S. History.