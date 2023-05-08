Kentucky School for the Deaf remembers ASL interpreter Virginia Moore

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Earlier today, Governor Andy Beshear made a post on social media honoring Virginia Moore, an American Sign Language interpreter who passed away on Saturday.

He says, in part, that Moore was, "...an amazing Kentuckian who personified inclusion and love..."

While Virginia Moore was best known for her ASL interpretation during the pandemic and all of her work in Frankfort, she was out across the state doing much more to raise awareness about the deaf community - including at the Kentucky School for the Deaf.

KSD educator, Byron Wilson says, "So Virginia really is the pillar of our deaf community. Even though she was a hearing person, she did come from a deaf family and so that is a really huge loss for Kentucky and especially the deaf community and there are a lot of big shoes to fill."

Wilson has been an educator here for more than two decades. Today, translator Dawn Calbert is interpreting for him. He tells me how Moore helped highlight the importance of using ASL for big news alerts and more often.

Wilson says, "That was really inspiring to a lot of people to see sign language broadcast out to everyone and that awareness to them that were hearing — that majority of the population who really maybe not even know or are familiar with us or have seen sign language before."

Students here explain that the world outside of this school and even Danville’s community don't always remember to be as inclusive. But, having someone like Moore showcasing the culture and education of the deaf made a big impact.

KSD senior Micah Tucker, says, "Oh yeah, absolutely, I can see a tremendous improvement. It's great and wonderful to be aware of our culture but I think spotlighting education for the deaf is important too."

He explains that representation and inclusion are important and he feels that the work that Moore started will spread to other areas and across generations.

Tucker says, "Oh absolutely, we need more accessibility across the board but Virginia did a great start, and having Andy Beshear— our governor being willing to do that — we needed that and we need more people like them. I hope that other states can truly follow suit as well. It was very thoughtful to include all of us as citizens of Kentucky and I’m so glad to be here and live in Kentucky."

Virginia Moore will continue to have a legacy that will impact people beyond communities in our state.