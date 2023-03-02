Watch Now
Kentucky schools announcing closures for Friday in anticipation of severe weather

Posted at 5:45 PM, Mar 02, 2023
LEX 18 — Several Kentucky school districts have announced closures for Friday, March 3 in anticipation of severe weather.

As of now, Franklin, Lee, Madison, Scott, Woodford, and multiple other central Kentucky counties will either be closed or operating on an NTI day for Friday.

According to our Storm Tracker Weather Team, main risks include very strong and damaging winds in and outside of thunderstorms. Wind gusts are expected to reach the 60-65 mph range in the afternoon with potential for even higher.

