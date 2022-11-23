Kentucky senator Ralph Alvarado appointed commissioner for Tennessee Department of Health

(LEX 18) — Kentucky senator Ralph Alvarado is leaving his spot in the Kentucky State Senate to become the commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Health, effective January 16.

There have been rumors of Alvarado putting his hat in the race for Kentucky governor in 2023 but those talks seemingly dead now as the Kentucky senator as he announces his new role.

The Winchester native rose to prominence after becoming the first Hispanic person to be elected to the general assembly in 2014.

That notoriety grew after Alvarado ended up on the ballot in 2019 as lieutenant governor alongside former Governor Matt Bevin in his failed re-election bid.

Alvarado said in a statement, "It's an honor to join governor lee's team to advance health and prosperity for every Tennessean. I appreciate this opportunity and look forward to serving individuals and families across the volunteer state."

Alvarado has nearly 30 years of experience as an attending physician.

It's not clear when Alvarado plans to step down from the Kentucky State Senate but his new role in Tennessee begins in January.