Kentucky senators split votes on infrastructure measure

Zach Gibson/AP
(AP Photo/Zach Gibson, File)
Posted at 10:46 AM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 10:49:58-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's Republican senators split their votes on a Senate-approved $1 trillion infrastructure plan.

Mitch McConnell supported the measure Tuesday and Rand Paul opposed it. McConnell says the measure shows senators from both parties can "still come together around commonsense solutions."

McConnell says the measure would deliver at least $5.1 billion over several years for work on Kentucky roads and bridges. Paul says the state has "real infrastructure needs" but says the measure is about more than roads, bridges, and clean water. He says it's step one of the "Green New Deal."

The Senate vote sends the bill to the House.

