Kentucky sheriff's son dies in crash

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to the Taylor County Coroner, a man died Saturday in a crash.

The coroner says there were four people in a vehicle that left an earthened dam area over a pond for unknown reasons and landed upside down in the pond.

The cab and engine compartment were submerged with only the tires visible.

Three people made it out of the vehicle but 18-year-old Dalton Weddle did not survive. Weddle is the son of Casey County Sheriff Chad Weddle.

Two of the three survivors reportedly had a lot of water in their lungs.

The Casey County Sheriff's Office announced on Facebook that it would be closed today.

Weddle's obituary can be viewed here.

