Kentucky siblings win $225,000 after playing Cash Ball 225

CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — A brother and sister from Catlettsburg won $225,000 after matching all five numbers on a Cash Ball 225 ticket.

According to lottery officials, Kevin and Kelly Hedrick bought a ticket at Clark's Pump-N-Shop on State Route 3 in Boyd County.

Kevin says they found out they had the winning tickets after their dad called to tell them.

After checking their ticket, they realized all five numbers matched, winning the game's top prize of $225,000.

Kentucky Lottery

Kevin told lottery officials he plays Cash Ball 225 daily and picks his numbers.

Kevin and his sister received a check for $80,442.15 after taxes.

Kevin said he plans to pay off his bills with the money.

Clark's Pump-N-Shop will get $2,250 for selling the winning ticket.