Kentucky sports betting bill passes in the House, heads to Senate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — HB 551 - the sports betting bill - passed out of the Kentucky House Monday on a 63-34 vote. The bill will now head to the Senate.

Next stop: the Senate. That's the challenge for this bill. As of late last week, they did not have the votes there. But they're close.

Rep. Michael Meredith, the main sponsor of HB 551, tells lawmakers the bill would regulate something that is already happening in Kentucky. He says Kentuckians are either crossing state borders to bet legally or are using illegal, off-shore sites to place bets.

Changes were made to the bill. A small part of tax revenue would now go to a new problem gaming fund.

Rep. Meredith mentions that the Senate wanted this. He is making changes to help this bill get the votes it needs in the Senate.

Sports betting opponents tell fellow lawmakers they believe this bill will harm people. They say this is not good for families and not good for Kentucky.

