Kentucky State Fair adjusts Minor Attendance Policy after weekend incident panics fairgoers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Fair announced changes to its minor attendance policy on Monday.

The new policy required anyone under 18 to be accompanied by a parent or guardian after 6 p.m. each day. They will also require proof of age and verify I.D.s at the gate.

In addition to the changes listed above, an adult can only chaperone six minors at a time. I.D. checks will be when entering the fairgrounds. Chaperones are required to stay at the fair if they bring minors. You can not drop off minors and leave them.

The changes come after an incident on Saturday where the fair closed early that night due to a group "causing panic with noise-making devices." Nine people were arrested in connection with the incident.

The incident is still under investigation.