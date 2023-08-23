Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police endorses Daniel Cameron in governor's race

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — As Kentucky's race for governor heats up, the issue of public safety continues to be a pressing one in the election. Both Gov. Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron have been highlighting their support of law enforcement on the campaign trail.

The Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police has chosen to endorse Cameron, the Republican, in the race.

"Our members just felt like they could pick the phone up - that he was like one of us. We could call him. We could talk to him," said Ryan Straw, the Vice President of the State FOP. "And even though we didn't have an adversarial relationship with the current governor, they just didn't feel that kind of connection with him."

Cameron is using the FOP's endorsement to emphasize his belief that he's the better candidate for law enforcement and public safety.

"As governor, I will work tirelessly to provide our law enforcement with the resources and the respect that they deserve," said Cameron.

Gov. Beshear has also secured some law enforcement endorsements in the race. He also highlights his action on historic raises for Kentucky State Police.

"It's one thing to say you 'back the blue' and it's another to do something about it - to provide the resources, to take the steps that improve public safety," said Gov. Beshear.

But as Beshear and Cameron continue to battle over the Commonwealth's cops, what issue is most pressing for law enforcement groups? The State FOP says it's the pension system.

"Retention won't get better until we fix the pension system in this state," said Straw. "Being bordered by Ohio and Indiana, and even Tennessee to an extent, they have defined benefit plans that attracted the best law enforcement officers possible from our state."

Both Beshear and Cameron have expressed support for defined pension benefits for law enforcement.