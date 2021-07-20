Kentucky State Police aims to win 'Best Looking Cruiser' contest

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police hopes to regain the title of "America’s Best Looking Cruiser" and needs your help to do so.

The American Association of State Troopers (AAST) hosts an annual calendar contest and encourages state law enforcement agencies across the U.S. to submit a photo entry that is unique and represents its state. Last year, KSP took second place with 48,459 total votes and was included on the calendar for the month of February. KSP won the national contest in 2018.

This year, KSP’s photo entry features a 2015 Camaro, equipped with a 6.2 liter V8 producing 426 horsepower and a 6-speed manual transmission. The photo was taken at sunrise on a local horse farm in Woodford County.

The winning photo will be featured on the cover and premiere in the January month of the AAST 2022 wall calendar.

Voting begins at noon Tuesday on the American Association of State Troopers (AAST) Facebook page or you can vote here. Voting will end at noon on Aug. 3. The top 13 finishers will earn a spot on the 2022 calendar.