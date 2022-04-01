Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash that took place Thursday in Pulaski County.

According to KSP, troopers were chasing Timothy Mcculley of London. Mcculley was originally running from Wayne County Sherriffs after a reported theft in Monticello.

Reports say that Mcculley approached the intersection of Highway 914 and Highway 80 and crossed the intersection onto Garner School Road where he lost control and struck a rock embankment. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mcculley had two passengers in the car with him at the time of the accident. Brandie A. Messer of Artemus, KY was listed with critical injuries and flown to UK Hospital. John J. Hart of Corbin, KY was sent to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital for his injuries.

Mcculley's body was sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office for further evaluation.