Kentucky State Police arrest a suspect in connection to multiple thefts

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police have arrested a man in connection to multiple thefts in Grayson.

Eric Justice was arrested after being spotted entering a residence in Grayson. After troopers asked the homeowner for consent to enter, they found Justice hiding under a bed.

Justice faces several charges, including second-degree forgery, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, theft of identity without others' consent, and several other charges.

Justice is a suspect in a large amount of theft in the Grayson area of Carter County.

