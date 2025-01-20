Kentucky State Police arrest man for arson in Harlan County

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police have arrested 24-year-old Gordon Fultz after reports that he started multiple fires in Harlan County.

According to a post on social media, KSP Trooper Shane Jacobs says that around 3:00 a.m. Post 10 was contacted by the Sunshine Fire Department about three structure fires in the Cranks community of Harlan County. Fultz was identified as the suspect and was seen driving and green Ford F-150.

Troopers say that while they were on the way to the initial call, they got information that Fultz was attempting to start another fire on Garrett Hollow Road. The trooper heading to the scene says, they saw the Ford and saw Fultz inside an abandoned trailer trying to start a fire.

Troopers say Fultz fled in the truck, before they were able to confront him. Later, troopers say found they Ford parked alongside KY 3001, where they say Fultz was unconscious in the drivers seat. Troopers say they were able to remove him from the truck and handcuff him, as he kicked in the vehicle's windows.

KSP says Fultz was taken to the Harlan County Detention Center and charged with fleeing and evading police, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, arson, assault, driving under the influence, failure to produce an insurance card, and reckless driving.

Kentucky State Police are continuing to investigate.