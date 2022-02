(LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police is investigating a missing woman who hasn't been seen since February 2.

47-year-old Vickie L. Stacy, of Lexington, is described as a white female with brown hair and blue eyes. Stacy is 5'4" and weighs 180 lbs. She was last seen by her son in Knott County wearing a maroon shirt with gray pants.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Kentucky State Police at (606) 435-6069.