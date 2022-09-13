Kentucky State Police identify person of interest after human remains found in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are asking for the public's help in locating a person of interest after human remains were found in Lee County.

Police need help with locating 33-year-old Logan S. Reed, of Richmond. He's believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement or The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post at 859-623-2404.

Police say human remains were found in a burned structure on September 7. The State Medical Examiner's Office identified the remains as 52-year-old Tamika L. McDaniel of Beattyville.

Reports from the initial investigation show human skeletal remains found in a burned structure on KY-52.

The remains were removed by the Lee County Coroner and sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort for identification.

