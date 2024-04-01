Kentucky State Police investigate a fatal collision in Estill County

RAVENNA, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police’s Richmond Post were called around 11:30 p.m. Saturday to a single vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. Reports say the incident happened on Main Street in Ravenna in Estill County.

KSP said initial investigations showed that a 2003 Chevy Silverado was being driven by a juvenile, who was heading east on Main Street when he lost control of the truck, crossed the center line, and hit a pedestrian. Reports say that pedestrian was 34-year-old Christopher Lemaster of Irvine. KSP says Lemaster was walking west on the road.

Lemaster was taken to the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries. He was pronounced dead by the Fayette County Deputy Coroner, John McCarty. KSP said the juvenile was not injured in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing and is being investigated by KSP Trooper Robert Baker, with assistance from Kentucky State Police and Estill County EMS.

