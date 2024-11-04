Kentucky State Police investigate an escape of two inmates at Blackburn Correctional Facility

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police Post 12 in Frankfort, are looking for two inmates who they say walked away from Blackburn Correctional Complex.

Officials say they are looking for 38-year-old Adam E. Ball. Ball is from Russell Springs, Ky. State police say he was last seen wearing a full khaki jumpsuit and a khaki hat. He is described as being 6'03 tall and weighing 250 pounds.

KSP is also searching for 40-year-old Bradley E. Cornwell from Georgetown, Ky. Cornwell was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray sweatpants, white shoes, and a khaki hat. He is described as being 6'0 tall and weighing 175 pounds.

Reports say both inmates allegedly fled the complex together in a water truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call local law enforcement or Kentucky State Police Post 12 at 502-227-2221.

