Kentucky State Police investigate Wayne County shooting

MONTICELLO, Ky (LEX 18) -- — Sunday around 2:00 p.m. Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London got a call for assistance from the Monticello Police Department, about a shooting incident on Frisby Street in Wayne County.

State Police said initial investigations showed that 56-year-old Tracy L. Kidd got into a residence startling the homeowner. The owner of the home fired a round toward Kidd that hit him. The homeowner called Wayne County 911. Reports say around 40 grams of suspected methamphetamine was found on Kidd.

KSP said Kidd was flown to the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital in Lexington, in critical condition.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Ben Allen is continuing to investigate the incident with the help of KSP Post 11, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, the Monticello Police Department, and Wayne County EMS.

