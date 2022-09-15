Watch Now
Kentucky State Police investigating Whitley County murder

Posted at 2:53 PM, Sep 15, 2022
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a murder in Whitley County.

According to troopers, Whitley County 911 received a call about a fight between 48-year-old Martin A. Canada and 31-year-old Kyle Chadwell.

During the investigation, officials determined that Canada shot Chadwell during the fight. Chadwell was transported to Baptist Health in Corbin, where he later died.

Kentucky State Police are now actively looking for Canada. He has a warrant for his arrest for murder.

If you have any information on Canada's whereabouts, please contact Kentucky State Police at (606) 878-6622.

