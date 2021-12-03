Watch
Kentucky State Police investigating accidental shooting, death of dispatcher

(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 12:11 PM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 12:28:17-05

PINEVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — An emergency dispatcher is dead after an accidental shooting at the Bell County 911 Center.

Kentucky State Police received a call around 1 a.m. Friday from Bell County Sheriff's Department.

Initial investigation indicates two dispatchers were inside the Bell County 911 Center trading firearms when one of the weapons was accidentally discharged, fatality striking Dispatcher Kyle Garrett, 23, of Frakes.

Garrett was transported to Pineville Community Health Center where he was pronounced deceased by the Bell County Coroner.

An autopsy for Garrett will be performed at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort.

The case is currently under investigation by Det. Andy Soltess.

