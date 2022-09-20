Watch Now
Kentucky State Police investigating death of 14-month-old baby in Cynthiana

Posted at 11:12 AM, Sep 20, 2022
CYNTHIANA, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are actively investigating the death of a 14-month-old baby.

The Harrison County Sheriff, Harrison County EMS, and Cynthiana Police responded to a home on Horseshoe Drive in Cynthiana just after midnight for a baby needing medical attention. The baby was taken to the hospital and later died shortly after 1:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Police can't confirm the baby's cause of death. They also haven't determined if foul play was involved.

Kentucky State Police are now leading this investigation with Harrison County Sheriff and the Cynthiana Police Department.

