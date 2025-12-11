Kentucky State Police investigating death of 53-year-old woman in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of a 53-year-old Pikeville woman found unresponsive in Pike County's Millard community on Tuesday.

Valarie McPeek was discovered outside near Biggs Branch Road after police received a 911 call on December 9, according to the KSP Pikeville Post. The Pike County Coroner's Office pronounced her deceased at the scene.

"At this time, no foul play is suspected," KSP said.

Trooper Christopher Tyree is leading the ongoing investigation.