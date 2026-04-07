Kentucky State Police investigating death of 60-year-old man in McCreary County

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police say they are investigating the death of a 60-year-old man following an altercation at a home in McCreary County.

According to KSP, just after midnight on Tuesday, troopers responded to a disturbance call at a home on Patterson Drive.

When arriving on the scene, KSP says that troopers located an unresponsive man, identified as 60-year-old Gene Cooper of Whitley City.

According to KSP, emergency crews attempted life-saving measures on Cooper at the scene but were unsuccessful. Cooper was pronounced dead at the scene by the McCreary County Coroner's Office.

KSP says that a preliminary investigation indicates that Cooper arrived at the home and engaged in a verbal and physical altercation with another man, and as a result, sustained fatal injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing by KSP Post 11.