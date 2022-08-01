Kentucky State Police investigating death of Madison County inmate

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police (KSP) is investigating the death of an inmate at the Madison County Detention Center.

Inmate William Martin, 58, was having trouble breathing before he fell unresponsive on early Sunday morning, police say.

KSP detectives and the Madison County Coroner's Office responded to a call just after 3:30 a.m. Martin was then transported to Baptist Health where he later died.

The police say no foul play is suspected as of now, but the investigation remains ongoing.