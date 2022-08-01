Watch Now
News

Actions

Kentucky State Police investigating death of Madison County inmate

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 1:54 PM, Aug 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-01 13:54:36-04

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police (KSP) is investigating the death of an inmate at the Madison County Detention Center.

Inmate William Martin, 58, was having trouble breathing before he fell unresponsive on early Sunday morning, police say.

KSP detectives and the Madison County Coroner's Office responded to a call just after 3:30 a.m. Martin was then transported to Baptist Health where he later died.

The police say no foul play is suspected as of now, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!