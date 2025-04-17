Kentucky State Police investigating disappearance of Corbin 16-year-old

CORBIN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police is actively investigating the disappearance of a 16-year-old out of Corbin, who reportedly went missing on Wednesday around 10 p.m.

KSP detailed that the missing teenager, identified as Layla C. Wells, was last seen by a family member walking out of her home.

KSP described Wells as standing at 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing around 130 pounds, with shoulder length hair and blue eyes. KSP noted that she was last seen wearing a purple hoodie and black sweatpants. She also had on Nike slides and was reportedly carrying a small white purse with a gold chain.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wells was asked by KSP to contact the London post at 606-878-6622 or 1-800-222-5555.

