Kentucky State Police investigating dozens of dead dogs left unburied in national forest

WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police is assisting the National Forest Service in investigating the illegal dumping of dog bodies in McCreary County.

The dump site is on federally owned land within the Daniel Boone National Forest, a spokesperson for the Forest Service told LEX 18.

A woman who visited the site told LEX 18, and shared pictures of what they found, said they believe around 80 dog bodies were left. It’s hard to tell exactly how many because there are different states of decomposition, with some just bones - indicating they had been there for some time.

“I just couldn't believe it,” said Anita Spreitzer, the general manager of Paws 4 the Cause in Lexington. “It’s very disheartening and very upsetting.”

She showed us how outside their building, there’s a small memorial garden where some animals are buried - with small statues serving as gravestones. It couldn't be further from how the dogs in McCreary County were treated.

She says far too many shelter dogs share the same story - one that does not need to continue after they die.

“Just because the human beings in their life have let them down doesn't mean they shouldn't be memorialized [when they die],” Spreitzer said.

An image shared with LEX 18 shows what appears to be dead dogs in the back of a pickup truck. Another image from the same location shows the bed of the truck empty about 15 minutes later.

Spreitzer says in small counties, there is a “good ‘ole boys” system wherein things get swept under the rugs. She’s committed to making sure that does not happen.

Authorities are hoping to make an arrest, the Forest Service spokesperson said.

