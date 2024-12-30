Kentucky State Police investigating fatal collision involving motorcycle in Simpson County

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police Post 3 reports they are investigating a fatal collision that happened on Sunday evening in Simpson County involving a motorcycle.

According to KSP, the wreck happened around 7:27 p.m. on Nashville Road in front of the Flying J Travel Center in Franklin.

KSP states that a preliminary investigation shows that a 2024 Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by 33-year-old Eric Green was traveling north on US 31W when a 2020 Kenworth Commercial vehicle driven by 29-year-old Nugusse Yonathan exited the Flying J Travel Center and entered Green's path.

Green was pronounced dead at the scene by the Simpson County Coroner.

KSP says this is an ongoing investigation led by Trooper Grant Roberson.