Watch Now
News

Actions

Kentucky State Police investigating fatal collision involving motorcycle in Simpson County

Fatal collision
LEX 18
Fatal collision
Posted

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police Post 3 reports they are investigating a fatal collision that happened on Sunday evening in Simpson County involving a motorcycle.

According to KSP, the wreck happened around 7:27 p.m. on Nashville Road in front of the Flying J Travel Center in Franklin.

KSP states that a preliminary investigation shows that a 2024 Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by 33-year-old Eric Green was traveling north on US 31W when a 2020 Kenworth Commercial vehicle driven by 29-year-old Nugusse Yonathan exited the Flying J Travel Center and entered Green's path.

Green was pronounced dead at the scene by the Simpson County Coroner.

KSP says this is an ongoing investigation led by Trooper Grant Roberson.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18