Kentucky State Police investigating fatal house fire in Owsley County

OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal house fire in Booneville after a man was found dead at the scene on Tuesday morning.

Troopers and detectives from KSP Post 7 in Richmond responded to a home on Amburgey Road just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday after the Owsley County Sheriff's Department requested investigative assistance.

KSP says that 60-year-old Vernon Herald of Booneville was pronounced dead at the scene by the Owsley County coroner.

According to KSP, the cause of the fire remains under investigation, and foul play is not suspected at this time.

The Kentucky State Fire Marshal's Office is assisting in determining the origin and cause of the fire and it remains under investigation.