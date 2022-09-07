Watch Now
Kentucky State Police investigating human remains found in Lee County

Posted at 8:31 AM, Sep 07, 2022
LEE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating human remains found in a burned structure.

KSP Troopers were contacted on Tuesday night about possible human remains discovered in Lee County.

Reports from the initial investigation show human skeletal remains found in a burned structure on KY-52.

The remains were removed by the Lee County Coroner and will be sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort for identification.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KSP Post 7 at 859-623-2404.

