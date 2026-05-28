Kentucky State Police investigating McCracken County Jail inmate death

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky State Police Post 1 detectives are investigating the death of a McCracken County Jail inmate.

On Tuesday, KSP says they were contacted by the McCracken County Jail after an inmate was found unresponsive and transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to KSP, the inmate was identified as 29-year-old Michael Sackatook of Paducah.

KSP says he had been housed in an isolation cell under constant surveillance. Surveillance footage was reviewed, and no foul play was suspected.

According to KSP, an autopsy was conducted on Wednesday, and medical complications were discovered during the autopsy; no indication of foul play was found.

The investigation is ongoing by KSP.