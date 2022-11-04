Kentucky State Police investigating officer-involved shooting on U.S. 127 in Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police have confirmed an officer-involved shooting took place Friday on U.S. 127 crossing the Bluegrass Parkway in Lawrenceburg.

Police say the individual who was shot has been transported to a hospital. It was not a police officer.

Officers say this is an active investigation, and no further information is available at this time.

The Mercer County Sheriff's Office says the bridge on U.S. 127 crossing the Bluegrass Parkway is closed until further notice. Officers are allowing people to get on the BG Parkway going East toward Lexington and Versailles, but you cannot cross the bridge to go West.

This is a developing story.