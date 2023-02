HUSTONVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide that happened Friday in Lincoln County.

Around 4:00 p.m. Friday, KSP responded to a call of two people with gunshot wounds at a home on Moccasin Road in Lincoln County.

Preliminary investigation suggests that 51-year-old Jamie Fowler was shot by 52-year-old Steven Hiter who then turned the gun on himself.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.