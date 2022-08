LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating human remains in Fleming County.

According to KSP, Post 8 received a call on August 8th for assistance from the Fleming County Dispatch of possible human remains in the Goddard area.

Detectives and Troopers located what appeared to be human remains in a wooded area. The remains have been sent to the Kentucky Medical Examiner's Office for identification.

This is still an ongoing investigation.