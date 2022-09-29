Watch Now
Kentucky State Police issue Golden Alert for Pulaski County man with Alzheimer's

Kentucky State Police
KY GOLDEN ALERT - Claude Elmo Klebba
Posted at 9:12 PM, Sep 28, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police have issued a Golden Alert for a missing man in Pulaski County.

78-year-old Claude "Butch" Elmo Klebba, of Somerset, was last seen at his home around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28th.

He was reported to be last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue sweatpants. Klebba is also about 5' 9" tall and about 190 pounds with gray hair. He also has Alzheimer's.

Klebba left his home driving a 2014 Black Ford F-150 with the license plate A6L-136.

Kentucky State Police ask that if you have any information, please contact them at (606)-878-6622 or 1-800-222-5555.

