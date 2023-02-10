Kentucky State Police issues Golden Alert for Madison County man

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police issued a Golden Alert for 62-year-old Gerald W. Williams, of Richmond.

Williams suffers from an intellectual disability and was last seen in the area of Pleasure Drive in Madison County right before 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officials believe Williams left his residence on foot. He is described as a white male, 5’4’’ tall, roughly 160 pounds, gray hair, and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark green zip-up jacket and a Texas Roadhouse hat.

Anyone with information about a possible location of Gerald W. Williams is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police, Post 7, at 859-623-2404 or 1-800-222-5555.