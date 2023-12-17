Watch Now
Kentucky State Police looking for escaped inmate out of Webster County

Kentucky State Police
Jodie E. Crowley
Posted at 6:08 PM, Dec 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-17 18:08:35-05

WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police are searching for an escaped inmate out of Webster County.

According to the KSP, two inmates, 48-year-old Jodie E. Crowley from Sebree and 44-year-old Tony B. Elders from Morganfield, walked away from the Webster County Detention Center on Sunday morning.

Elders was captured shortly after escaping and charged with second-degree escape. However, Crowley is still on the loose.

Crowley is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with blue eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing an orange coat with blue jeans and a black toboggan. He has "TINA" tattooed on the right side of his neck, according to KSP.

Jodie E. Crowley

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Crowley is asked to contact the KSP Post two at (270) 676-3313. Tips may also be reported confidentially through the KSP website.

