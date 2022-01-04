Kentucky State Police looking for missing Perry County father and daughter

(LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are looking for a missing father and daughter that have been missing for days.

Dale and Misty Williams, of Ary, were last seen on January 1 in the Balls Fork Community of Perry County. Dale is described as a 63-year-old man with grey/brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5' 8" inches tall and 145 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Misty is described as a 43-year-old woman with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is 5' 4" inches tall and 210 lbs. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue jeans and she is diagnosed with autism.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, please call the Kentucky State Police, Post 13, Hazard, at (606) 435-6069.

This incident remains under investigation by Trooper Steve Davidson.