Kentucky State Police looking for missing woman after jail discharge

WICKLIFFE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police is looking for a missing woman who was last seen when she was being discharged from a western Kentucky jail on Monday, KSP reported.

KSP detailed that 26-year-old Shannon Charles was last seen on Wednesday after her discharge from the Ballard County Detention Center.

The family of Charles told police that she is not familiar with the area and does not have a cell phone, according to KSP. The family also stated to police that she is trying to get back to Grayson in Carter County.

KSP reported that Charles was last seen wearing a white tee shirt, green pants, and orange Crocs style shoes, along with braided hair.

Anyone with information on Charles' location was asked by KSP to contact 270-856-3721.