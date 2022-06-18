Kentucky State Police looking for two escaped inmates in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating two inmates who escaped.

Police say that on Thursday, two inmates "walked away while on work release" from the Pike County Detention Center. Logan Hall, 30, and Larry Foster, 42 walked away while working near Power Drive in Coal Run.

Hall is described as 6'1", weighing 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Foster is described to be 5'11", weighing 221 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Both were last seen wearing red shirts and blue jeans.

Hall and Foster are believed to be driving a blue 2014 Kia Sorento with Kentucky plate 638YFX.

If you have any information on the location on Hall or Foster, please contact KSP Post 9 at 606-433-7711.

