Kentucky State Police participate in Operation SafeDRIVE

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police (KSP) Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officers will participate in the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Operation SafeDRIVE (Distracted Reckless Impaired Visibility Enforcement).

The enforcement campaign runs from June 21 to 23 and acts as part of the national SafeDRIVE initiative called, "Our Roads, Our Safety." The goal is to educate drivers on unsafe driving behavior that often leads to crashes involving passenger cars and bigger trucks and other commercial vehicles. This includes tailgating, distracted driving, aggressive driving, speeding, failing to wear a seat belt, and driving under the influence.

Throughout this event, KSP Commercial Vehicle Inspectors will open scale facilities. They will also confirm commercial and truck drivers follow safety regulations through proper medical certification and credentialing for operating commercial vehicles.

KSP also offered advice for all passenger-vehicle drivers. They said staying out of blind spots, passing safely with turn signals, and avoiding tailgating and cut-offs can increase the safety of interstate driving.

The director of the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, Major Nathan Day, believes Operation SafeDRIVE can positively impact the safety of all drivers.

“We know many individuals are traveling through our state in the summer months," Day said, "and our goal is to make sure everyone makes it to their destinations.”