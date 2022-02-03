Watch
Kentucky State Police provide travel, weather update

Courtesy of Kentucky State Police
KSP.jpg
Posted at 6:28 PM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 18:28:15-05

(LEX 18) — Around 6 p.m. Kentucky State Police shared they have responded to 80 weather-related collisions and 57 calls for "motorist assist" across the state.

They've also answered 189 emergency phone calls and 391 non-emergency.

