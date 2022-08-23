Kentucky State Police, Pulaski County Sheriff's Office investigating theft from evidence room

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police and the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office are investigating a theft from the Sheriff's Office evidence room.

According to the report from Sheriff Greg Speck, $25,000 was reported missing after an audit in January 2021. After it was reported missing, Speck requested a second audit be done to make sure there wasn't a mistake. In February 2021, the second audit was complete, and the money was still missing.

Sheriff Speck contacted Kentucky State Police in February 2021 and requested they begin to help investigate what happened.

In a release from the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, the investigation "has reached a point where Sheriff Speck feels that some things can be made public."

In November 2021, the Sheriff's Office was transitioning two new officers into the evidence room. Four officers had access to the evidence room during the first audit.

Another audit was conducted at the end of July 2022 and showed no other items were unaccounted for in the evidence room.

"Since discovering this, we have done everything we can to find the person responsible and see them prosecuted," the statement read.

