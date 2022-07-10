Kentucky State Police pursuit ends in arrest in Lincoln County

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. LEX 18 — A Kentucky State Police pursuit ended in an arrest on Saturday.

On Saturday at 2:14 p.m., KSP performed a traffic stop for a traffic violation in Casey County. Shortly after talking to the driver, the vehicle sped away from the trooper.

The pursuit lasted until the subject ran out of gas on KY 328 in Lincoln County. Tabitha L. Baker, 52, was arrested and taken into custody.

Baker is now facing several charges including:

Operating on a suspended license

First-degree fleeing or evading police

First-degree wanton endangerment

First-degree possession of a controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Resisting arrest, second-degree operating a motor vehicle under the influence

Several other traffic violations

Baker was taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital for precautionary measures.

She is currently being held at the Pulaski County Detention Center. The came remains under investigation.

