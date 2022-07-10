Kentucky State Police pursuit ends in arrest in Lincoln County

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. LEX 18 — A Kentucky State Police pursuit ended in an arrest on Saturday.
On Saturday at 2:14 p.m., KSP performed a traffic stop for a traffic violation in Casey County. Shortly after talking to the driver, the vehicle sped away from the trooper.
The pursuit lasted until the subject ran out of gas on KY 328 in Lincoln County. Tabitha L. Baker, 52, was arrested and taken into custody.
Baker is now facing several charges including:
- Operating on a suspended license
- First-degree fleeing or evading police
- First-degree wanton endangerment
- First-degree possession of a controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Resisting arrest, second-degree operating a motor vehicle under the influence
- Several other traffic violations
Baker was taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital for precautionary measures.
She is currently being held at the Pulaski County Detention Center. The came remains under investigation.