Kentucky State Police release update on an Anderson County shooting

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) -- — Kentucky State Police Post 12 released an update on a shooting in Anderson County from December.

The shooting happened on December 23, 2023. Initial investigations showed that the Officers David Goodlett and John Myles of the Lawrenceburg Police Department responded to a McDonald’s on West Park Drive, for a verbal altercation in the restaurant.

Once officers entered the restaurant’s parking lot, KSP reports that Officer Goodlett began receiving gunfire from 24-year-old Daejon Rucker. KSP reports that Officer Goodlett and Officer Myles returned fire, and struck Rucker. They said the officers administered life-saving measures until Anderson County EMS arrived. Rucker was taken to Frankfort Regional Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was then taken to Albert. B. Chandler University of Kentucky Hospital for more medical treatment.

Rucker was released from the hospital on Saturday. There is a warrant for his arrest with charges of Attempted Murder of a Police Officer, Attempted Murder, Wanton Endangerment of a Police Officer First-Degree, Wanton Endangerment, and Violation of an Emergency Protective Order.

Kentucky State Police said Officer David Goodlett is an 18-year veteran with Lawrenceburg Police Department and Officer Myles is a one-year veteran of the Lawrenceburg Police Department. Both officers were placed on two-week paid administrative leave a part of the Lawrenceburg Police Department’s policy.

