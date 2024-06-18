Watch Now
News

Actions

Kentucky State Police searching for 'armed and dangerous' person in Leesburg

ksp-base-01-01_original.jpg
Courtesy of Kentucky State Police Department
ksp-base-01-01_original.jpg
Posted at 12:47 PM, Jun 18, 2024

(LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are searching for an "armed and dangerous" person near the community of Leesburg.

According to a post from KSP on X, the person fled from police, and citizens are encouraged to remain indoors.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18