Kentucky State Police searching for 'armed and dangerous' person in Leesburg

(LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are searching for an "armed and dangerous" person near the community of Leesburg.
According to a post from KSP on X, the person fled from police, and citizens are encouraged to remain indoors.
ALERT - Scott/Harrison/Bourbon County Citizens: KSP is assisting in attempting to locate an individual near the community of Leesburg who has fled from police - potentially armed and dangerous. We encourage citizens to lock their homes and vehicles, & remain inside if possible.— KY State Police (@kystatepolice) June 18, 2024